Citizens, if I may have your attention, briefly: I have fielded a great many inquiries of late, along the lines of “why are you still fighting?” (for this election) and “what’s the point of #StopTheSteal?” (if Trump has already been declared to be defeated in the presidential race)

The Media Is Not The Mediator

Some of these folks parrot the mainstream media narrative quite faithfully, claiming that (anonymous) government officials have declared this election to be “the most secure” in history (LOL) and that all of Trump’s lawsuits are being “thrown out of court,” because they are totally convinced “there’s no evidence of fraud” whatsoever. This, according to the same media which has proclaimed Joe Biden to be president-elect…which he is not, as a matter of legal fact. Here are some additional facts, which are real and do matter, unlike the media’s reckless and overtly biased attempts to manipulate public opinion and thereby affect the ultimate outcome.

Team Trump has collected a variety of evidence, including hundreds of signed affidavits (under penalty of perjury) attesting to illegal actions that may disqualify as many as 600,000+ ballots in Pennsylvania and 300,000+ ballots in Michigan, which could ultimately give Trump a convincing Electoral College win. There is also growing evidence regarding software-related fraud, further indicated by various statistical anomalies and virtual impossibilities found in the analysis of election result data, which – despite being discredited by an obviously biased media – is still in need of a complete and transparent investigation. Additionally, there are numerous complaints and reports of fraudulent activity and inappropriate procedures occurring in other states, including Wisconsin, Nevada, and Georgia.

The Evidence Demands a Verdict

As Trump attorney Jenna Ellis asked so pointedly of Bill Maher on HBO this week, “how much fraud is acceptable to you?” The answer, which of course Maher could not find the courage to deliver, is that any and all of it must be carefully and comprehensively investigated; we have election laws in place for a very specific reason, and the repercussions of this election and any potential fraud or wrongdoing are exceedingly dire. Even more costly is the loss of trust and confidence in our democratic system of establishing governance by consent of the governed, which is the inevitable destination of the current trajectory of subterfuge and Stalinist strong-arming tactics being employed by the radical and irrational left wing Democrats and media outlets.

The Public Has a Role To Play

I am not guaranteeing a specific outcome of these legal proceedings. Nobody can, but to dismiss the process out of hand – as most Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) are doing – is not only inappropriate, it’s a direct attempt to distort the truth in order to manipulate public perception and change the political climate, which does affect decisions made by judges when considering political elections – and that is precisely why it absolutely imperative for those committed to equal protection under the rule of law to staunchly oppose any such distortions and propaganda. That is the goal of the #StopTheSteal movement. It is of vital importance, because the truth matters. Each citizen exercising the courage and conviction to stand up and speak out against deception and fraud is a critical component of uniting the country in defense of our democracy.

Every single illegal or illegitimate vote actually cancels out a citizen’s lawful vote, and that’s undemocratic and unacceptable. We must demand that every legal vote is counted, and all others are rejected. Once that has been accomplished, with sufficient transparency and equality under law, only then will the nation accept the results. Without completing this legal process and providing the nation with legitimate transparency, we all stand to suffer the consequences of a fractured and rapidly disintegrating republic, so insisting on election integrity is synonymous with saving the very nation itself.

That is why we choose to fight, and that is what we are fighting for.

