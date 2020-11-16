https://www.oann.com/wirecards-european-business-sold-to-santander-insolvency-administrator/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wirecards-european-business-sold-to-santander-insolvency-administrator
November 16, 2020
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Wirecard’s <WDIG.DE> insolvency administrator on Monday said a sale of the payment system provider’s European technology platform to Spain’s Banco Santander <SAN.MC> has been agreed.
Santander will take on employees in Wirecard’s Acquiring & Issuing arm as well as the majority of the employees working in Wirecard Bank AG, insolvency administrator Michael Jaffe said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, pending regulatory approvals, Jaffe said.
