A group of pompous individuals who have no idea what’s happening in the real world due to the limited view provided to them by their corrupt Big Media have decided they know what’s best for the US and that they understand the real threat to democracy – President Donald Trump.

The corrupt Big Media is reporting that the CEO’s of American companies are on their side when it comes to taking over the country in an illegal and unconstitutional steal of the 2020 election.

The AP is one of the first corrupt legacy media giants to call the 2020 Presidential race for Joe Biden. They said Biden won so it must be a fact.

Despite at least two states having not yet finished their Presidential race counts, Nevada and Arizona, and numerous other states (Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia) in the process of holding recounts or just beginning court battles concerning the largest election steal in US history, Big Media believes their call for who won the Presidential race is the only thing that matters, certainly not the Constitution.

Big Media and Big Tech are not only ignoring the truth about the election being STOLEN in a communist or Nazi-like takeover never seen before in US history, Big Media is actively working to suppress and censor any mention of the truth about the election being stolen.

The AP and other Big Media giants said Sleepy Joe Biden, who couldn’t get more than 10 people to many of his campaign events, even with the former corrupt President Obama or over-the-hill rock star Jon Bon Jovi at his side, broke Barack Obama’s vote record of 69 million from 2008 by 8 million votes.

This impossibility in beating President Trump’s (clearly) understated vote tally of 73 million voters is preposterous once one starts digging into the voter fraud and election fraud using voting machines designed for theft in this year’s election. After reviewing and understanding the illegal and corrupt steal in place, this proposition on its head is laughable. (Now you know why millions of Americans in the corporate world sometimes shake their heads and can’t believe how some companies even make money.)

The AP on Friday reported that the the country’s CEO’s are on their side and they too have no problems with massive vote and election fraud and just want to get rid of ‘Orange Man Bad’.

Only a few of America’s CEOs have made public statements about President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss, but in private, many are alarmed and talking about what collective action would be necessary if they see an imminent threat to democracy. On Nov. 6, more than two dozen CEOs of major U.S. corporations took part in a video conference to discuss what to do if Trump refuses to leave office or takes other steps to stay in power beyond the scheduled Jan. 20 inauguration of former Vice President Joe Biden. On Saturday Biden was declared the election winner by The Associated Press and other news organizations.

How utterly outrageous.

For these pompous liberals who run some of America’s greatest companies to think they understand the American system more that the hard working American is grotesque. They have no knowledge of the censorship in place forcing Americans to get in line with Big Tech, Big Media and these corporations themselves.

This is why more than 73 million Americans voted for Trump (probably realistically near 80 million when all fraud is detected and reversed).

Pompous and arrogant know-it-all CEO’s don’t run America, Americans do. And Americans will fight for freedom for their children and their children’s children.

We will not allow evil people in evil places take our freedom away!



