The latest coronavirus numbers from the CDC raise more questions on the seriousness of the China virus.

According to the CDC there were 26,557 heart attacks listed as Coronavirus deaths.

And there were 7,919 accident and poisoning deaths listed as Coronavirus deaths.

The CDC also revealed in their latest numbers that hospitals have been counting patients who died from serious preexisting conditions as COVID-19 deaths.

One America’s Pearson Sharp has more.

