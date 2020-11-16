https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/zoom-plastic-surgery-pandemic/2020/11/16/id/997306

A record number of people are seeking plastic surgery as a result of staring at their own faces during COVID-19-driven Zoom meetings.

Zoom gloom over one’s appearance on camera has triggered a “Zoom boom” in cosmetic surgery procedures, say experts.

Surgeons in Boston published a study reporting the uptick of requests from patients looking to improve the appearance of wrinkles on their faces and resculpt their noses. The experts are calling this “Zoom Dysmorphia,” and warn video calls can distort people’s appearances, creating an illusion of a wider face and broader nose.

According to the Daily Mail, the authors of the new study say: “A life disproportionately spent on Zoom may trigger a self-critical comparative response.”

Dr. Arianne Shadi Koroush of Massachusetts General Hospital, a study author and dermatologist, added people are rushing to their doctors for treatments they would not have considered months before confronting a video screen.

“Perhaps there is a recent surge in patients seeking cosmetic procedures simply because they now see their imperfections on camera daily,” Koroush said. “Or because the wrinkles they see on screen make them look more depressed to others and feel more depressed themselves.”

The expert warned this preoccupation with perceived imperfections can lead to depression and could become a major mental and emotional health concern. The new study published in the journal Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine found more people are doing Google searches for the terms “hair loss” and “acne.”

Wearing masks also factor into the trend because they easily and conveniently cover up the after effects of surgical treatments to the lower face, such as lip fillers or the tightening of jaw and necklines. Working from home is a perfect foil for recovery because patients can hide their procedures until the scars are healed.

According to the BBC, cosmetic surgeons around the world have reported a surge in bookings for surgical and non-surgical treatments. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported 64% of its doctors had an increase in virtual consultations since COVID-19, with facial injectables being the most sought-after treatment.

