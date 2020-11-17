https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-york-thanksgiving-restrictions-governor/2020/11/17/id/997487

At least four New York sheriffs say they will not enforce Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s limit on Thanksgiving get-togethers, The Hill reports.

Cuomo has limited indoor gatherings to a 10-person maximum, which applies to the holidays, in an effort to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases the state is facing. But sheriffs from Erie, Fulton, Saratoga, and Washington counties have all said they will not enforce the rules.

“With regard to the Thanksgiving Executive Order, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will NOT be enforcing it against our County residents,” Richard Giardino posted on the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “Frankly, I am not sure it could sustain a Constitutional challenge in court for several reasons, including your house is your castle. And as a Sheriff with a law degree, I couldn’t in good faith attempt to defend it [in] court, so I won’t.”

Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard also issued a statement about the restrictions noting he has “no plans to utilize my office’s resources or deputies to break up the great tradition of Thanksgiving dinner.”

He urged people to act responsibly and said his department will respect the “sanctity of your home.”

Sheriffs Michael Zurlo of Saratoga County and Jeff Murphy of Washington County released similar statements. They say they have no intentions of policing what is taking place inside a person’s private home.

Cuomo’s restrictions are similar to recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the upcoming holiday season. The CDC issued a report said gatherings should be limited to only those within a person’s immediate household. The report goes as far to exclude college students returning home from school.

