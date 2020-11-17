https://www.dailywire.com/news/50-cent-now-claims-he-never-supported-trump

Rapper 50 Cent now claims he never supported President Donald Trump despite having told people to vote for him in opposition to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s radical tax plan.

Speaking with Extra, 50 Cent said that he turned down a chance to attend the 2017 inauguration to highlight his anti-Trump bona fides.

“I turned down a million dollars to go to the inauguration [in 2017] — why would I just switch gears now?” the rapper said.

In October, 50 Cent lit the internet on fire when told his significant following to “Vote for Trump” in response to Biden’s wild tax plan.

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP),” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted on Instagram. “I’M OUT. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he added, “62% are you out of ya f***ing mind.”

Shortly thereafter, the rapper doubled down when he agreed with Trump senior adviser Katrina Pierson that he “don’t want to be 20cent.”

“Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very bad idea. I don’t like it,” he tweeted.

In response to his Trump support, comedian Chelsea Handler, who used to date the rapper, tweeted that he “used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend” and then went on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon to pat herself on the back for reminding him that he “was a black person.”

“So he doesn’t want to pay 625 in taxes because he doesn’t want to go from ’50 Cent’ to ’20 Cent’ and I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,“ Handler said.

In the same interview, Handler also said that she is “willing to seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publically denounced Donald Trump.”

“I might be willing to go for another spin if you know what I mean,” Handler added.

Immediately after, the rapper tweeted in response, “Another spin F**k Donald Trump, I never liked him,” he wrote. “For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.”

During an appearance on “The View,” Handler confirmed that 50 Cent does not support Trump and supports Biden.

“He called me the other night, two nights ago. We spoke for about a half an hour, and I, you know, I texted him. I DM-d him and I said, can you please call me about this? I don’t want this to be public because I want to know if you are serious about supporting Trump,” she said.

“So he called me and he wasn’t serious. He was just screwing around on his Twitter. He is supporting Joe Biden. He made that very clear to me, and he said that I was able to tell you girls and tell any other press I did that he is supporting Joe Biden,” she continued. “So — and then we talked and, you know, had a cute little conversation. I did promise, you know, to pay his taxes and then I found out it’s illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate. So I offered him another form of payment and we’ll see if he takes me up on it, but I don’t have to pay him. He’s already a Biden supporter.”

