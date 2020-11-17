https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/17/adam-housley-rips-the-national-media-as-california-dems-party-with-lobbyists-in-maui/

As California gets ready to impose curfews and shut the state down — AGAIN — Dem lawmakers are in Maui partying with lobbyists. And we mean that literally. They’re in Hawaii. With lobbyists. In the middle of a pandemic:

YOUR business is closed. YOUR kids can’t go to school. YOUR movements are restricted. But when they’re asked to live by the same rules? HELL NO, THEY’RE GOING TO MAUI:

Every single one of the people on this trip should resign:

And where’s the national media on this? How many national stories did we read about pool parties in the Ozarks and such?

This comes days after Gov. Newsom had to apologize after breaking his own rules and going to a birthday party for an adviser at one of the most expensive restaurants in the state:

The ruling class has their own set of rules:

Disgusting.

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...