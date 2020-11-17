https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/17/adam-housley-rips-the-national-media-as-california-dems-party-with-lobbyists-in-maui/

As California gets ready to impose curfews and shut the state down — AGAIN — Dem lawmakers are in Maui partying with lobbyists. And we mean that literally. They’re in Hawaii. With lobbyists. In the middle of a pandemic:

The pandemic may have “canceled” 2020, but it did not derail an annual gathering of lobbyists and lawmakers on the shores of Maui that brought people from across the country to a luxury resort this week https://t.co/rPrZleb7cu — POLITICO (@politico) November 17, 2020

YOUR business is closed. YOUR kids can’t go to school. YOUR movements are restricted. But when they’re asked to live by the same rules? HELL NO, THEY’RE GOING TO MAUI:

Unbelievable. Will the hypocrisy ever end from our elected leaders? First Nancy Pelosi w/ the hair salon, then Gov. Newsom w/ his private dinner with his lobbyist buddy, now we have CA lawmakers at a conference in Hawaii while YOU are told to stay home. https://t.co/VMnF13crrJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 17, 2020

Every single one of the people on this trip should resign:

And there you have it. If they believed this was sooo serious to shut down businesses ??? —California lawmakers head to Maui with lobbyists despite pandemic, travel warnings https://t.co/jPF5QxO4nB — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 17, 2020

And where’s the national media on this? How many national stories did we read about pool parties in the Ozarks and such?

Where is the outrage in the national media? This is completely hysterical…you can’t make this crap up. California lawmakers head to Maui with lobbyists despite pandemic, travel warnings https://t.co/o4gHBJ3Zk4 — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 17, 2020

This comes days after Gov. Newsom had to apologize after breaking his own rules and going to a birthday party for an adviser at one of the most expensive restaurants in the state:

The Governor said no gathering, then he gathered at a posh restaurant, breaking his own rules. And now, state legislators who no doubt are telling their constituents not to gather, are gathering at a tropical luxury resort.https://t.co/KBwNNASK1F — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) November 17, 2020

The ruling class has their own set of rules:

French Laundry dinner with governor and top lobbyist/advisor. Trip to Maui joining lawmakers and lobbyists. As California re-locks down, elected officials are still getting out there… — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) November 17, 2020

Disgusting.

***

Related:

ICYMI==> Gov. Gavin Newsom could be the biggest lockdown hypocrite in the nation and it’s not even close https://t.co/eQ5bxBLU08 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 14, 2020

‘This is getting ridiculous’: Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly considering statewide curfew but first wants to review studies from WHERE? https://t.co/cTUepI4bP0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 16, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

