https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/2631-uncounted-ballots-found-in-floyd-county-georgia/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Fox News’ @johnrobertsFox: “A potentially significant development in the state of Georgia tonight… the recount discovered 2,600 ballots that had not been originally counted.” pic.twitter.com/gBMy3cqSgk — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) November 16, 2020

2,631 uncounted ballots found in Floyd County in northern Georgia…

A recount in Georgia’s presidential race found more than 2,600 ballots in Floyd County that hadn’t originally been tallied, likely helping President Donald Trump reduce his 14,000-vote deficit to Joe Biden.

Trump could gain nearly 800 net votes from the discovered ballots. There were 1,643 new votes for Trump and 865 for Biden. The problem occurred because county election officials didn’t upload votes from a memory card in an ballot scanning machine, said Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager.

He called it “an amazing blunder” and said the county’s elections director should resign.

“It’s not an equipment issue. It’s a person not executing their job properly,” Sterling said. This is the kind of situation that requires a change at the top of their management side.”