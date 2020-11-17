https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/17/alyssa-milano-caught-spreading-fake-news-as-georgia-recount-reveals-800-more-votes-for-trump/

The ongoing recount in Georgia revealed an extra 800 net votes for President Trump after it was discovered that 2600 votes in Floyd County were not counted the first time around:

Alyssa Milano, however, read this as good news for Joe Biden and that “Georgia is now blue-er due to the recount”:

So, not only is Milano wrong, this is EXACTLY the sort of thing President Trump has been warning about:

And it is such an “amazing blunder” that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants the county elections director to step down:

