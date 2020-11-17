https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/11/americans-are-blowing-thanksgiving-shutdown-daniel-greenfield/

Democrats think that they can party in huge groups for a Biden win or riot in even huger numbers because they love criminals, while still sanctimoniously lecturing people about gathering in groups.

In just the last two weeks, we’ve seen Mayor Bowser in D.C., Mayor Lightfoot in Chicago, and Governor Newsom in California get caught flouting their own guidelines.

So this should surprise no one.

About 40 percent of U.S. residents say they plan to gather in groups of 10 or more people this holiday season, according to a recent survey from Ohio State University (OSU) Wexner Medical Center. Nearly 33 percent of respondents said they would not require friends or family to wear masks at Thanksgiving gatherings, and 25 percent said they would not practice social distancing, according to the poll.

And that’s the number of people who will admit it. In my anecdotal experience, even the sternest mask wearers still gather in groups.

Compliance had begun falling apart toward the summer. It’s not likely to get much stronger when the scolders are happy to break their own rules when they feel like it.

Democrats hiding behind public health can’t keep playing that game. As I’ve said before, it’s not only conservatives or Trump supporters who react to the hypocrisy, younger people who are driving much of the non-compliance may be politically woke, but they react to double standards accordingly.

Meanwhile, over in Montana…

Dave Sheeran, owner of the Remington Bar, said about half of his customers support the mask mandate and the rest oppose it. Doug White, owner of Your Turn Mercantile and Your Lucky Turn Casino, testified that one of his younger employees asked a customer to wear a mask, but that the customer put his hand on his gun and told the cashier, “Why don’t you make me put my mask on?”

Good luck with that.

