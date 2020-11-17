https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/17/another-county-in-georgia-finds-thousands-of-missing-votes-on-a-memory-card/

We’re hearing Tuesday evening that an audit of the election in Georgia turned up 2,755 missing votes that auditors found on a memory card in Fayette County.

New: a memory card was found during the audit in Fayette county with 2,755 votes. Decreased Biden statewide lead by 449. New margin total statewide in GA is a 12,929 lead for Biden — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020

Another Georgia county has uncovered 2,700 missing votes, Secretary of State’s office says https://t.co/8n5w2Zuzza — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2020

WSB-TV reports:

During the hand recount, Fayette County uncovered 2,755 votes that were not included in the initial count. Secretary of State official Gabriel Sterling said those ballots were scanned onto a card, but those votes were never uploaded into the initial count. He says there were several backups designed to catch this issue and that it falls to workers who didn’t follow procedure. Of the votes that are now being added to the total, 1,577 were for President Donald Trump, 1,128 for Joe Biden and the rest were for Jo Jorgenson or write-ins. That changes the margin in the state by under 500 votes. with Biden now leading Trump by 12,929 votes. Fayette is the second county to report an issue with missing votes. On Monday, Floyd County uncovered 2,600 votes that were missed during the initial count on election night. The Secretary of State’s office said it was human error and called for the elections director in the county to step down. An investigation has been opened in the county.

“It falls to workers who didn’t follow procedure.”

This is two of these in the past 24 hours. It’s time for a full, real audit of the Georgia ballots where they CHECK THE SIGNATURES, not the sham being conducted by Raffensperger. https://t.co/hmYLGd60hj — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) November 17, 2020

How long till we stop “finding” ballots and memory cards? — President Elect Kraken (@larsonlutz) November 17, 2020

2 counties in 2 days. How many others? — momwantsbalance (@momwantsbalance) November 17, 2020

Honestly, we are a 3rd world voting system… — Mike (@mgileot1) November 17, 2020

Why are the 1st world elections just a higher tech version of 3rd world elections? — @BrassButtonFox (@BrassButtonFox) November 17, 2020

A second one in GA? This just seems so shady at this point. — Aisha Kennedy (@AishaKevotes) November 17, 2020

Is this the SECOND one they found now???? — Marc Cingo (@CingoMarc) November 17, 2020

There is a lot more where that came from. I guarantee it. — Proud American (@PJWisconsin) November 17, 2020

Not really enough to change the result, but more than enough to raise serious election validity questions. — Gonzo the Magnificent (@gonzo_manicorn) November 17, 2020

This is a disgrace, and makes a joke of our elections. — NH (@TwoQuoque) November 17, 2020

It’s embarrassing — LisaLee (@LisaLeeM) November 17, 2020

Our elections decided by someone walking around with a USB thumb drive… — 2AN7OLSENJ (@2an7olsenj) November 17, 2020

We have serious problems if there are this many irregularities — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) November 17, 2020

Wait, this is a second one in addition to the one found yesterday? If so can’t be a coincidence. — TooFang (@seanpcu) November 17, 2020

Apparently, there were two counties with significant discrepancies on voters checked in vs votes counted. This was the second one. Still though, the election administrators for both counties should probably be asked to step down. I’ll look for a source on this. — Kara E (@karathebird) November 17, 2020

“A memory card was found with … votes” on it. Seriously, are we supposed to accept statements like this as easily as “my wife found her car keys”? — President-Elect COVID Circle Painter (@greenchile505) November 17, 2020

Over 5000 on counted disenfranchised votes and that’s just what they found so far! Tell me again how there’s no voter fraud and no suppression? — Sir William the Brave 🇺🇸 🛡💎 (@TheB1GR) November 17, 2020

And only in one state. There’s 49 others with at least 5 closely contested that could change the election. — Damien Harbin (@dharbin_17) November 17, 2020

At some point the mess is going to be too much to contain. Sloppy. — KungFluTee (@IBKeane) November 17, 2020

Incompetence should not be a hallmark of American elections. Do we really have vote tallies on memory cards? And are they thrown in and tossed around the back seat of a 1998 Sentry on its way to the state capitol? — OK_Steve_OK (@SteveJacob) November 17, 2020

Heads need to roll. — Mikeytheloner/Stay Home. 306-232 Thanks America. (@mbloner75) November 17, 2020

Look, we don’t think this is going to flip the election for President Trump, but it really should shut up the people who are freaking out whenever someone questions the integrity of the election process.

