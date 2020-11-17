https://conservativeus.com/race-hoax-a-black-familys-car-was-vandalized-with-swastikas-the-n-word-pro-trump-anti-blm-graffiti-after-the-investigation-the-owner-of-the-car-was-arrested/

Racial hoaxes reinforce different groups’ worst suspicion of one another: Whites are racists. Blacks are criminals.

Over the past 25 years, I’ve analyzed more than 100 racial-hoax cases, beginning with the 1987 case of Tawana Brawley, an African American teen who falsely said that several white men had raped her.

A woman has been charged with vandalism under $1,000 after authorities say she used a rock to carve “white pride” into the sidewalk at a Johnson City business.

Black people who create hoaxes are more likely to say they were victims of a hate crime by an imaginary white perpetrator.

These hoaxes have one thing in common: They tap into our conscious and unconscious beliefs about the nexus between race and crime. The accusers are counting on stereotypes to distract the police and the public from what actually took place.

Today we have another case or hate hoax.

The owner of a BMW that was spray-painted with racist and homophobic graffiti in October is now facing insurance fraud charges.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Tuesday that, Clifton Eutsey, 18, allegedly spray-painted messages of hate on his own car in North Buffalo.

Swastikas, the N-word, KKK, and profanity against Black Lives Matter were spray-painted all over the car, a BMW X5. The police report also stated that sugar was poured into the gas tank.

The incident happened on Saranac Avenue in North Buffalo.

Eutsey has been charged with:

Insurance Fraud in the Third Degree, a Class “D” felony

Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the Second Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor

Falsifying Business Records in the Second Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor

Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor

There was also a message of support for President Donald Trump that was also spray-painted on the car, 2 On Your Side reached out to the Erie County GOP for a response when the incident occurred.

Eutsey is scheduled to return on Monday, January 11, 2021 for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted on all charges, Eutsey faces up to 7 years in prison.

Eutsey is also facing additional felony charges in a separate incident. It is alleged that on October 24, at 9:00 p.m., Buffalo Police officers saw Eutsey leave a vehicle unattended with the engine running outside of a home on Erskine Avenue.

Eutsey returned and drove the vehicle on Erskine Avenue toward Suffolk Street when he was stopped by Buffalo Police. Officers allegedly found he was driving without a license and had two loaded, illegal firearms on his person, according to investigators.

He was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Amy C. Martoche on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Class “C” violent felonies. He was also charged with vehicle and traffic law violations for driving without a license and leaving a motor vehicle unattended.

Judge Martoche set bail at $20,000 cash or bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond. The defendant posted bail and has been released. He is scheduled to return on Monday, January 4, 2021 for a felony hearing.

People carry out racial hoaxes for all sorts of reasons—serious, mundane, or even silly.

But lately, the racial hoaxes that come from black people are happening too often.

