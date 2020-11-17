https://noqreport.com/2020/11/17/another-pro-trump-georgia-county-just-found-thousands-of-uncounted-ballots/

It’s “find more Trump ballots” week in Georgia as a second batch of previously uncounted votes was found. Yesterday, they located 2,631 votes that swung in favor of President Trump. Today, they located another 2,755 in a different county, swinging around 500 more votes to the President.

“Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State’s Office describes what happened in Fayette County: There were votes that had been scanned and were on a memory card, but the issue was that they hadn’t been uploaded,” 11Alive News reported. “He said it was more easily discoverable than the issue in Floyd County, because they were able to see that the number of people who were checked in on the early voting file in Fayette was higher than the number of people there was in the county’s reported vote total.”

According to WSBTV:

During the hand recount, Fayette County uncovered 2,755 votes that were not included in the initial count. Secretary of State official Gabriel Sterling said those ballots were scanned onto a card, but those votes were never uploaded into the initial count. He says there were several backups designed to catch this issue and that it falls to workers who didn’t follow procedure.

Of the votes that are now being added to the total, 1,577 were for President Donald Trump, 1,128 for Joe Biden and the rest were for Jo Jorgenson or write-ins. That changes the margin in the state by under 500 votes. with Biden now leading Trump by 12,929 votes.

Fayette is the second county to report an issue with missing votes. On Monday, Floyd County uncovered 2,600 votes that were missed during the initial count on election night. The Secretary of State’s office said it was human error and called for the elections director in the county to step down. An investigation has been opened in the county.

Those votes changed the margin by about 800 in favor of President Trump. The margin was similar in the Perdue-Ossoff race and will not affect the runoff, Secretary of State Official Gabriel Sterling said. Sterling said they are also investigating a potential memory card with 224 votes on it in Walton County that may have been missed.

If all that sounds familiar, it’s because it happened the day before in pro-Trump Floyd County. Just as they’re doing today, Georgia officials did everything they could to paint this as an unintended and totally not voter-fraud-related incident. People make mistakes. It’s just conspicuous that the mistakes this election season seem to all harm President Trump’s reelection bid.

According to Townhall:

Just days after a recount was ordered in Georgia, thousands of ballots that had previously been uncounted on election night were discovered in Floyd County. The batch of 2,631 ballots were from early voting.

According to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, election officials failed to upload the votes to a ballot-scanning machine and had apparently left the memory card in the machine.

Gabriel Sterling, the director of elections operations in the state, said during a press conference that the problem was “not an equipment issue” but “a person not doing their job properly.”

“It’s very concerning,” Martin said. “But this doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue. I’m glad the audit revealed it, and it’s important that all votes are counted,” said Luke Martin, Floyd County GOP chairman.

Georgia is a crucial state if President Trump hopes to be able to flip the apparent results of the election. Rampant voter fraud is being discovered daily across the country. Much of it surrounds mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, and outright counting fraud, but there is a technological angle that appears to be in play in Georgia as it relates to these “found” votes.

What does $100,000,000 buy you? If you’re the state of Georgia, it buys you the ability to sway an election. Behind all of these “found” ballots is Dominion Voting Systems, a company at the heart of the Democrats’ plans to steal the election. Georgia signed a $100 million contract with them to supply their voter fraud system.

The fate of the nation hangs in the balance. We need to do everything we can to find the lost ballots in pivotal states as well as expose changed ballots through Dominion Voting Systems. This is a coup that needs to be put down immediately.

