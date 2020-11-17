https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/11/16/arizona-congressman-request-official-audit-of-votes-n2580168

Arizona Congressmen Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and David Schweikert are officially requesting a vote audit in Maricopa County.

GOP AZ Reps/Gosar/Schweikert ask for 100% audit of ballots in Maricopa County. Biggs: “I am calling on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to go above and beyond to assure the public of the integrity of Maricopa County’s elections. Let’s leave no stone unturned”

Last week Maricopa County GOP Chairwoman Rae Chornenky resigned after failing to inspect voting machines prior to Election Day.

Rae Chornenky, the chair of the Maricopa County Republican Party, has resigned from her position after Democrats called her out for skipping a meeting ahead of the election where the county’s ballot tabulation machines were tested.

Calls for her to step down started after Maricopa County Democratic Party chair Stephen Slugocki reminded the public in a Twitter post that in October she had not attended a logic and accuracy test of election equipment.

That equipment — new ballot tabulators from Dominion Voting Systems — are at the center of claims about software glitches that some Republicans have asserted changed votes from President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.