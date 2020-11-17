https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/11/16/arizona-congressman-request-official-audit-of-votes-n2580168

Arizona Congressmen Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and David Schweikert are officially requesting a vote audit in Maricopa County. 

Last week Maricopa County GOP Chairwoman Rae Chornenky resigned after failing to inspect voting machines prior to Election Day. 

Rae Chornenky, the chair of the Maricopa County Republican Party, has resigned from her position after Democrats called her out for skipping a meeting ahead of the election where the county’s ballot tabulation machines were tested. 

Calls for her to step down started after Maricopa County Democratic Party chair Stephen Slugocki reminded the public in a Twitter post that in October she had not attended a logic and accuracy test of election equipment. 

That equipment — new ballot tabulators from Dominion Voting Systems — are at the center of claims about software glitches that some Republicans have asserted changed votes from President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. 

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelly Ward gave an update on the situation and ongoing vote counts Monday morning. 

President Trump currently trails former Vice President by about 12,000 votes.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...