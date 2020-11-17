https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ward-arizona-election-irregularities/2020/11/17/id/997511

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that her state’s election has seen various issues from complaints of votes not being tabulated, dead people voting and those from other states being thanked for voting, and the GOP will press to investigate.

“We are going to turn over every rock looking for slime that is infecting our election integrity,” Ward, 51, said on “American Agenda.”

Ward, a former member of the Arizona House of Representatives and Senate, listed a litany of irregularities, commented that Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the state by about 10,000 votes out of more than 3.3 million cast and that, “This election is far from over.”

“There are so many irregularities that we are seeing on the ground here in Arizona that must be investigated,” Ward said. “We have questions whether ballots that were pushed through the machine by the poll worker pushing the green button to override protections have actually been counted. I hope that we’re able to see those.

“We have evidence and complaints of people that do not live in Arizona, but they’re being notified by the elections department ‘Thank you for voting’ and actually even getting surveys to comment how the election process went for them. We have evidence of people who have passed away casting ballots. It’s across the spectrum here in Arizona.”

