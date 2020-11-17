https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/attorney-sidney-powell-kraken-released-several-days-ago-starting-see-signs/
Sidney Powell said a few days ago that she would ‘Release the Kraken’. She and Rudy Giuliani talked about that, among other venues, on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.
A couple of days ago attorney Sidney Powell was on Lou Dobbs where she stated that there was massive fraud in the 2020 US election. She then noted that she would soon ‘Release the Kraken’!
On Sunday morning Powell told Maria Bartiromo.
We’re fixin’ to overturn the results of the election in multiple states, and President Trump won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose… We have so much evidence I feel like it’s coming in through a fire hose.”
Then today Sidney Powell tweeted out —
“The #Kraken was released several days ago. You’re just beginning to see the signs.”
The #Kraken was released several days ago. You’re just beginning to see the signs. pic.twitter.com/J7E5i4D4Yz
— Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) November 17, 2020