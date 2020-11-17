https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-social-distancing-holidays-coronavirus/2020/11/17/id/997380

Seventy-one percent of Americans see attending in-person gatherings as a large or moderate risk as coronavirus fears increase, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

The number is up from 63% in a poll taken in late October.

Here are how the results of the latest poll, released Tuesday, break down:

60% say they did not visit friends and family in the last week, the highest number since a mid-May poll.

76% say they are social distancing – an increase of 7 percentage points from late October.

45% said they’re planning to celebrate this holiday season with just their immediate household, while 8% say they will observe the holidays with those in their “holiday bubble.” 17% say they will spend the holidays with people outside their household.

77% say they have good mental health.

72% say they know someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

52% of Republicans now see in-person gatherings as risky – up from 40% in late October.

The poll, conducted Nov. 13-16, surveyed 1,092 people. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

