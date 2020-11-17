https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/joe-biden-warns-americans-about-thanksgiving-limit-it-maximum

(CNSNews.com) – Former Vice President Joe Biden made a press appearance today where he warned Americans about getting together with too many family members to celebrate Thanksgiving.

A reporter asked Biden: “What is your message to people who are considering, for example, getting together with their families and others for Thanksgiving? Would you consider, would you urge people to reconsider their plans?”

“Well, here’s what I’d do,” Biden said. “Let me tell you what health experts have said to me, and it’s not because I’m unique as president-elect, it’s because of my family: They strongly urge that if in fact we’re going to have Thanksgiving with anyone, that we limit it to a maximum—maximum–they suggest five people, maximum 10 people, socially distanced, wearing masks, and people who have quarantined.”

Biden said that he and his wife Jill that morning had discussed which family members we would not allow to come to Thanksgiving.

“So, Jill and I spent this morning, like many of you, trying to figure out: What are we going to do for Thanksgiving? How are we going to do it?” he said.

“And we’ve narrowed down which family members, and that they were tested—recently tested, within 24 hours,” Biden said.

“And, so, I would strongly urge for the sake—not just you’re your sake, for the sake of your children, your mother, your father, your sisters, your brothers, whoever you get together for Thanksgiving. Think about this,” said Biden. “There should be no group of more than 10 people in one room—I mean, inside the home. That’s what they are telling me. Their telling me, making sure that that’s the case.”

Here is a transcript of what Joe Biden said at his press event today about how many people should come over to your house for Thanksgiving:

