The recent switch away from Daylight Savings Time marks the annual end of “summertime” for most Americans, and this year we turned back our clocks two days before the presidential election. For many this heralds the onset of so-called Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.

This social affliction could be far worse this year as Democrats impose tyrannical control to essentially lock people in their homes. These new shutdowns interfere with Americans mingling with family and friends during the upcoming holidays.

The “dark winter” Joe Biden promised in the final presidential debate will become a reality if he becomes president. Fortunately, the election is still being legitimately contested in six states.

“We’re about to go into a dark winter,” Biden declared in that Oct. 22 debate, referring to the upcoming coronavirus lockdown. “A dark winter,” he repeated for emphasis.

His phrase shocked President Trump, who responded that “We’re opening up our country. We have no choice. We can’t lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe does.”

More recently, Biden interrupted his phony “bring us together” message by telling a carefully screened audience in Wilmington, Delaware, that “We’re going into a very dark winter. Things are going to get much tougher.”

Biden took softball questions from the friendly journalists who had been invited to attend what was advertised as a major policy speech. One reporter wanted to know about the Biden family’s plans for Thanksgiving.

“I strongly urge that if, in fact, we’re going to have Thanksgiving with anyone, that we limit it to a maximum – they suggest five people; a maximum of 10 people, socially distanced and wearing masks. … There should be no group of more than 10 people inside the home.”

With Biden setting a dictatorial tone, Democratic politicians across the country promptly fell into line. The Associated Press reported a few hours later that “governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving” – Democratic governors, that is, along with Democratic mayors and county executives.

“I must again pull back the reins,” the AP quoted New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who declared that indoor gatherings would be limited to 10 people, down from 25. The Democratic governors of California, New Mexico and Washington issued similar restrictions, as did the Democratic mayor of Chicago and county executive of St. Louis County, Missouri.

Family separation, anyone? These unreasonable new orders to separate American families during our holidays are coming from the same Democratic Party that has spent the last four years falsely accusing President Trump of separating families of illegal immigrants who showed up at our southwestern border demanding asylum to which they are not entitled.

The “family separation” charge against the Trump administration was mostly a fraud. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identified 432 fake families in a five-month period last year, where children had no relationship to the adults who smuggled them across the border.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom updated the so-called guidance he issued in October, to nationwide ridicule. He prohibited gatherings from including more than three households, including the host and all guests, and these traditional get-togethers may not last more than two hours.

Face coverings must be worn by everyone at all times, the rules insist, except that “people may remove their face coverings briefly to eat or drink, as long as they stay at least six feet away from everyone outside their own household, and put their face covering back on as soon as they are done with the activity.”

Newsom’s original guidance specified that all Thanksgiving dinners be held outdoors throughout California. His updated rule flatly prohibits indoor gatherings in the more populous Purple Tier counties, and strongly discourages them in the more rural Red, Orange and Yellow tiers of the Golden State.

The rules go on to say that “singing, chanting, shouting, and physical exertion” are strongly discouraged, but what Thanksgiving is complete without one or more of those activities? The playing of musical instruments is allowed, but only if the musicians are from one of the three households, and wind instruments are strongly discouraged.

Newsom ignored his own guidance when he recently attended a gathering of more than three households at the luxurious French Laundry restaurant in Napa, California, where meals cost around $350 per person. The dinner was hosted by one of the state’s most powerful lobbyists who, among his many clients, led the 2016 initiative that legalized recreational marijuana there.

Thanksgiving is not the only gathering for which liberal Democratic governors feel entitled to exempt themselves from the same rules they impose on the rest of us. It was recently disclosed that Newsom’s own four children, aged 4 to 11, have resumed in-person education at their private school in Sacramento, while public schools throughout the state remain closed.

