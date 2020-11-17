https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/17/big-scoop-ya-got-there-the-daily-beast-hilariously-mocked-for-outrage-over-madison-cawthorn-actually-doing-something-christians-do/

It’s like The Daily Beast doesn’t understand Christians.

Color us shocked.

Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will become the youngest member of Congress in history, has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity https://t.co/hk1KrhUFIR — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 16, 2020

From The Daily Beast:

Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will become the youngest member of Congress in history, has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity. In an interview with Jewish Insider, the 25-year-old, who came under fire for selfies he took at Hitler’s vacation retreat in Germany, claimed he had converted “several Muslims to Christ” and several “culturally Jewish people.” “If all you are is friends with other Christians, then how are you ever going to lead somebody to Christ?” Cawthorn said. “If you’re not wanting to lead somebody to Christ, then you’re probably not really a Christian.”

It’s sorta what Christians do, guys.

Just sayin’.

Spoiler: Christian evangelical is, in fact, both Christian and evangelical. https://t.co/CXCzmp1IQ8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 17, 2020

Get outta town!

Wait until you hear about Jehovah’s Witnesses. — First Female VP-Elect Josie ™ (@TRHLofficial) November 17, 2020

Mormons?

That’s, that’s how it works, Christianity. Like literally, all Christians should aim to convert people to faith in Jesus Christ. — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) November 17, 2020

I have news for you…it’s called witnessing and as Christians we’re called to do that. It’s not the same as “convert or die” like it is in Islam. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) November 17, 2020

Not quite as demanding, no.

You mean he did what Christians have been doing for 2000 years????? pic.twitter.com/oRK9NM7Sh8 — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) November 17, 2020

OMG RIGHT?!

“Christian tries to follow Christ” — Razor (@hale_razor) November 17, 2020

Jesus said, “Feed my lambs.” The subtext was about feeding them the Word—the Bread of Life, showing them the way to everlasting life, converting them. — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) November 17, 2020

Anything to paint Republicans as the bad guys.

It’s so old and boring.

***

