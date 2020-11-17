https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/17/big-scoop-ya-got-there-the-daily-beast-hilariously-mocked-for-outrage-over-madison-cawthorn-actually-doing-something-christians-do/

It’s like The Daily Beast doesn’t understand Christians.

Color us shocked.

From The Daily Beast:

Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will become the youngest member of Congress in history, has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity. In an interview with Jewish Insider, the 25-year-old, who came under fire for selfies he took at Hitler’s vacation retreat in Germany, claimed he had converted “several Muslims to Christ” and several “culturally Jewish people.” “If all you are is friends with other Christians, then how are you ever going to lead somebody to Christ?” Cawthorn said. “If you’re not wanting to lead somebody to Christ, then you’re probably not really a Christian.”

It’s sorta what Christians do, guys.

Just sayin’.

Get outta town!

Mormons?

Not quite as demanding, no.

OMG RIGHT?!

Anything to paint Republicans as the bad guys.

It’s so old and boring.

***

