Billionaire Microsoft founder and climate activist Bill Gates has compared people opposed to mask-wearing to nudists who refuse to wear pants in public.

What are the details?

As highlighted by Business Insider, Gates addressed the coronavirus pandemic and the wearing of masks as a prophylactic against infection on his brand-new podcast with actress Rashida Jones.

During the exchange, Gates told Jones that he simply doesn’t understand why some people are so opposed to masks.

“The idea that somebody’s resisting wearing a mask, that is such a weird thing to me,” he told Jones during “Bill Gates and Rashida Jones Ask Big Questions.”

“What are these, like, nudists?” he added. “I mean, you know, we ask you to wear pants, and no American says, or very few Americans say, that that’s, like, some terrible thing.”

Jones responded, “If you want to get back to normal life any time sooner, wear a mask, or don’t wear a mask, and stay home. But, like, to ask for both things feels like you just want things to be better, and they’re not, so you kind of just have to deal with what it is.”

Gates and Jones also spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci during the premiere episode and discussed a potential vaccine rollout.

“One of the things we’re dealing with is a degree of essentially fatigue that people have about going through this,” Fauci said during the interview. “It’s amazing. It’s almost like a distortion of time, Rashida.”

He continued, “I want to tell people, ‘Don’t give up. This is going to end. Science is going to help us with a vaccine and therapy, and if we pay attention to the public health measures, we can gain control of it. The thing you don’t want to happen is that people said, ‘I’ve done this so long. I’m tired of it. The heck with it. I’m just going to go out there and do what I want to do.'”

