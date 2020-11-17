https://www.theblaze.com/news/blm-counter-protester-attacked-trump-supporters-journalism-student

A Black Lives Matter protester who was filmed punching a Trump supporter in the head at last weekend’s Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., has reportedly been identified as a journalism student.

Violence erupted in the nation’s capital Saturday when Black Lives Matter and Antifa groups clashed with Trump supporters marching to protest the disputed results of the 2020 presidential election. Graphic videos of multiple attacks in D.C. were posted on social media, including video of a protester running up and punching a Trump supporter from behind at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

The Post Millennial reported that the assailant in the video is Brittany S. McAlister, 29, of Washington, D.C. McAlister is a student studying journalism at Howard University and also works as a freelance journalist, according to the Post Millennial.

In another incident captured on video, McAlister allegedly kicked an unconscious man after he had reportedly been been sucker-punched by Kenneth Wayne Deberry, 39, who was arrested and charged by police.

According to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department, McAlister has not been arrested and is not yet charged with any crime, though police say they are looking for the suspect in the film.

D.C. police are asking for help identifying suspects in violent crimes captured on video Saturday.

The Post Millennial reported screenshots of a tweet from the far-left group Refuse Fascism that has since been deleted profiling McAlister, who gave a speech at Black Lives Matter Plaza. McAlister’s social media accounts have been deactivated.

Thousands of Trump supporters had gathered in D.C. for a “Stop the Steal” rally at Freedom Plaza to show support for President Donald Trump as his campaign continues to challenge the results of the election. During the day protests were peaceful. But as night fell, counterprotesters committed acts of violence against Trump supporters. People were attacked from behind, an elderly man was shoved to the ground, a couple was harassed, and others were brutally beaten, with horrifying video of the attacks circulating on social media.

Police arrested at least 21 people in D.C. following these violent incidents.

President Trump weighed in on the violence on Twitter, criticizing D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for “not doing her job.”

In a statement given to Fox News, Howard University strongly condemned “all forms of violence and abhorrent behavior.”

“The University has stringent policies and procedures in place to investigate potential wrongdoing and will take the appropriate action against any student found to be in violation of our Code of Conduct,” the university said.

