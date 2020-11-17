https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/17/blue-check-wonders-if-its-weird-that-barack-obamas-700-page-memoir-is-only-part-1/

If you’re still following whoever writes Barack Obama’s tweets for him, you’ll see that he’s really promoting Vol. 1 of his new memoir, “A Promised Land.” The book was released Tuesday, and on Monday, Obama gave fans a playlist of songs to go with the book. Remember when Obama was president and his Spotify playlists for his summer vacation and Christmas were news stories and Twitter Moments?

We are happy to see “The Thrill Is Gone” on there, even though we bet Chris Matthews still gets a thrill up his leg every time Obama tweets.

Arash Karami wonders if anyone else thinks it’s weird that “A Promised Land” is 700 pages long and only Part 1:

Washington Examiner Magazine editor Seth Mandel reminds us that this isn’t Obama’s first memoir.

Yeah, he’s already done “Dreams of My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.” And the audiobook of “A Promised Land” will likely land him his third Grammy award.

Remember back in 2012 when he revealed that his girlfriend in his book was a “composite” based on multiple girlfriends in New York and Chicago? He should be able to save pages doing that.

There’s be a whole chapter on Corn Pop and kids at the pool rubbing the hair on his legs.

