If you’re still following whoever writes Barack Obama’s tweets for him, you’ll see that he’s really promoting Vol. 1 of his new memoir, “A Promised Land.” The book was released Tuesday, and on Monday, Obama gave fans a playlist of songs to go with the book. Remember when Obama was president and his Spotify playlists for his summer vacation and Christmas were news stories and Twitter Moments?

Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/xWiNQiZzN0 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 16, 2020

We are happy to see “The Thrill Is Gone” on there, even though we bet Chris Matthews still gets a thrill up his leg every time Obama tweets.

Arash Karami wonders if anyone else thinks it’s weird that “A Promised Land” is 700 pages long and only Part 1:

Is it kind of weird that Obama wrote a 700 page memoir and it’s only part one? — Arash Karami (@thekarami) November 16, 2020

Washington Examiner Magazine editor Seth Mandel reminds us that this isn’t Obama’s first memoir.

It’s also his third memoir https://t.co/xPePnD1ZoB — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 17, 2020

Yeah, he’s already done “Dreams of My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.” And the audiobook of “A Promised Land” will likely land him his third Grammy award.

After he finishes his memoir trilogy I can’t wait for Obama to write the prequels — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 17, 2020

Release the Snyder Cut of Dreams From My Father you coward! — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 17, 2020

It takes a lot of memoiring to be clear. — Jason (@jasonhsv) November 17, 2020

On brand — Steve Huchteman (@Shuchteman) November 17, 2020

In his fourth volume, Obama reflects on having written his memoirs — SteelyTom (@tom_steely) November 17, 2020

He has a lot of whining to do. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 17, 2020

to be fair pages 350-600 are just wikipedia plot recaps of West Wing episodes. no reviewer has noticed so far — Nicholas Clairmont (@NickClairmont1) November 17, 2020

Like Dostoyevsky’s Demons, he gets paid by the page. Only upfront. — Steven Volynets 📚 (@StevenVolynets) November 17, 2020

Are the characters in this one real, or are they composites? — Steve Soukup (@ThePolForum) November 17, 2020

Remember back in 2012 when he revealed that his girlfriend in his book was a “composite” based on multiple girlfriends in New York and Chicago? He should be able to save pages doing that.

I’m sure he thinks we are not worthy — FedUp (@DidntBuildit) November 17, 2020

No narcissism there — Michael Granoff (@mikejgr) November 17, 2020

They should name a variant of narcissism after Obama. — Palliard (@MNJMtn) November 17, 2020

The walk-up song Obama hears in his head when he goes to the mirror to shave is “The Wonder of Me”. Gotta be a high point of each day – all that quality time with himself. — Tom Maguire (@Tom_Maguire) November 17, 2020

Find yourself someone who loves you, as much as Obama loves himself — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) November 17, 2020

Can’t wait for Biden’s 700 page memoir. — Gil Reich (@GilR) November 17, 2020

There’s be a whole chapter on Corn Pop and kids at the pool rubbing the hair on his legs.

