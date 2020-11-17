https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/board-refuses-certify-wayne-county-michigan-detroit-election-results/

The Wayne County, Michigan Board of Canvassers deadlocked on a 2-2 party line vote on whether to certify the results of the November 3 elections, with the two Republican members refusing to approve the vote because of poll books that did not match vote tallies. Wayne County includes the city of Detroit where most of the problems occurred. According to the current count, Joe Biden leads President Trump by just under 150,000 votes statewide.

Detroit election worker puts up paper to block citizen observers of election count, November 4, file image.

The next step will be for the state board of elections to review the Wayne County results and decide on whether to certify the votes. The state board is likewise made up of two Republican and two Democrats. If that board deadlocks, then it would go to the Republican state legislature. (Process explained here.)

Excerpt from the Detroit News on the issues with Wayne County:

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 Tuesday along party lines on whether the county’s Nov. 3 election results should be certified as at least four state and federal lawsuits sought to stop the process. TRENDING: LIVE-STREAM VIDEO… Breaking the Code: Exposing the 2020 Election Fraud with Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, Joe Hoft and Jim Hoft from Gateway Pundit – Tuesday at 3 PM ET The decision came after absentee ballot poll books at 70% of Detroit’s 134 absentee counting boards were found to be out of balance without explanation. The mismatches varied anywhere from one to more than four votes. In August, canvassers found 72% of Detroit’s absentee voting precincts didn’t match the number of ballots cast. The imbalances between August and November are not an exact comparison since August’s canvassing was based on results from 503 precincts and November’s canvassing was based on 134 counting boards. The situation in August and earlier imbalances in 2016 were not enough to keep the same board from certifying the results in the August and November 2016. …Chairwoman Monica Palmer, a Republican, defended the decision, “Based on what I saw and went through in poll books in this canvass, I believe that we do not have complete and accurate information in those poll books,” she said. …Detroit had problems with precinct count mismatches in the November 2016 election. Election officials couldn’t reconcile vote totals for 59% of precincts in the city during a countywide canvass of vote results with most of the issues involving too many votes.

End excerpt. Please read the complete Detroit News report at this link.

Michigan GOP Chairman Laura Cox issued a statement on Wayne County:

“The people of Michigan deserve to know what happened in Wayne County on Election Day and the days following. I am proud that, due to the efforts of the Michigan Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the Trump Campaign, enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results. This action will allow more time for us to get to the bottom of these deeply troubling irregularities. The people of Michigan deserve fair, open and transparent elections, and we will continue to fight for just that.”

An observer posted their observation on Wayne County:

If you’re looking for cold hard reasons why Wayne County, Michigan refused to certify the election results – look no further.#Election2020 https://t.co/LFEZhKwB4g — Sarah Eaglesfield (@zenxv) November 17, 2020

Michigan’s Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson claims no votes were improperly cast or tabulated, “Michigan’s Bureau of Elections stands ready to fulfill its duty to complete the canvas for Wayne County, address any clerical errors and improve the quality of the canvass overall. Importantly, this is not an indication that any votes were improperly cast or tabulated.”

Michigan’s Bureau of Elections stands ready to fulfill its duty to complete the canvas for Wayne County, address any clerical errors and improve the quality of the canvass overall. Importantly, this is not an indication that any votes were improperly cast or tabulated. — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 18, 2020

Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis with the bottom line, “BREAKING: This evening, the county board of canvassers in Wayne County, MI refused to certify the election results. If the state board follows suit, the Republican state legislator will select the electors. Huge win for @realDonaldTrump”

🚨🚨BREAKING: This evening, the county board of canvassers in Wayne County, MI refused to certify the election results. If the state board follows suit, the Republican state legislator will select the electors. Huge win for @realDonaldTrump — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 17, 2020

UPDATEL The left has put a hit out on the Republican Wayne County election canvassers who voted against certifying a corrupt vote, “Looks like @monicaspalmer and @HartmannDude don’t want Michigan to certify votes of Black voters. Make them famous.”

Looks like @monicaspalmer and @HartmannDude don’t want Michigan to certify votes of Black voters. Make them famous. pic.twitter.com/HltLmgFpDE — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

