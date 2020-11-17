https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/boom-lin-wood-mark-levin-show-trump-won-a70-plus-landslide-election-probably-400-electoral-votes-audio/

Attorney Lin Wood joined Mark Levin on Tuesday to discuss the theft of the 2020 election.

This was one explosive interview!

Lin Wood repeated several times during the interview, “They got caught!”

Lin Wood:  “This election was a fraud.  Donald Trump won I believe a 70% plus landslide election in the nation.  He probably won over 400 electoral votes.”

