https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-multiple-rockets-fired-toward-u-s-embassy-in-baghdad

Multiple rockets were fired toward the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday with reports indicating that at least two of the rockets hit inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone near the embassy.

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson tweeted: “Iraqi intelligence says at least 4 rockets fired at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad moments after U.S. acting defense secretary announces partial withdrawal of American forces from the country.”

Iraqi intelligence says at least 4 rockets fired at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad moments after U.S. acting defense secretary announces partial withdrawal of American forces from the country. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 17, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.