President Trump on Tuesday evening fired Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Chris Krebs.

A few days ago CISA director Chris Krebs rebuked President Trump’s claims that votes were deleted and changed by voting machines and tabulation software.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.” the DHS cybersecurity agency said in one of the most ridiculous claims yet.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement released last Thursday.

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too,” the members of Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee said. “When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”

President Trump Tuesday night promptly fired Chris Krebs!

…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

President Trump followed up with a third tweet addressing the 2020 election.

“The only thing secure about our 2020 Election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers. On that, the Trump Administration takes great credit. Unfortunately, the Radical Left Democrats, Dominion, and others, were perhaps more successful!” Trump said.

The only thing secure about our 2020 Election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers. On that, the Trump Administration takes great credit. Unfortunately, the Radical Left Democrats, Dominion, and others, were perhaps more successful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

