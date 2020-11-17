https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-republican-cave-wayne-county-michigan-vote-certify-election-results/

The two Republicans on the four member Board of Canvassers for Wayne County, Michigan reversed course Tuesday night, voting to certify the county’s election results after initially refusing to do so due to irregularities in polling books, mainly in the city of Detroit.

Detroit vote counting center, November 4, file image.

The four member board comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans earlier deadlocked at 2-2. However after listening to residents concerns during the virtual public meeting and getting threats online, the Republicans voted to certify the vote but asked Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to audit certain precincts with problems.

Looks like @monicaspalmer and @HartmannDude don’t want Michigan to certify votes of Black voters. Make them famous. pic.twitter.com/HltLmgFpDE — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 18, 2020

Excerpt from the Detroit News:

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers abruptly changed course Tuesday night and certified the results of the Nov. 3 election after initially deadlocking 2-2 along party lines, which could have delayed the state process for authorizing results. The deadlock decision had been lauded by Republicans but decried by Democrats. During a public comment session, the vote was described as a targeted attack on majority-Black Detroit. After hours of angry responses from Wayne County residents, the change in course was approved by the two Republican and two Democratic canvassers with the demand that the Secretary of State’s office conduct a “comprehensive audit” of “unexplained precincts.” The high-stakes vote, with the eyes of the nation on Michigan’s largest county, apparently took place while the video stream for the virtual meeting wasn’t working…

President Trump had earlier cheered the vote to not certify:

Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Flip Michigan back to TRUMP. Detroit, not surprisingly, has tremendous problems! https://t.co/RHhuoSMICg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

More votes than people, and that is the least of it!!! https://t.co/mSO4Ufwn2g — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

The Election Wizard, whom Trump quote-tweeted, commented on the cave by the Republican canvassers, “Wayne County election officials spectacularly caved under political pressure. In a matter of hours, Wanye County went from “We unable to certify because more people voted than were signed into to vote” to “Eh, looks good enough for government work.” You can’t make this up!”

“The Michigan legislature needs to take swift and immediate action. What happened with the Wayne County Board of Canvassers tonight is third-world level crooked and embarrassing. Fire them all! How can any reasonable person trust the board or the results now?”

The Michigan legislature needs to take swift and immediate action. What happened with the Wayne County Board of Canvassers tonight is third-world level crooked and embarrassing. Fire them all! How can any reasonable person trust the board or the results now? — The Election Wizard🧙‍♂️ (@Wizard_Predicts) November 18, 2020

The current vote count in Michigan has Joe Biden leading President Trump by about 146,000 votes.

