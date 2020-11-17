https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-trump-cutting-troop-levels-to-2500-in-iraq-afghanistan/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘Could be discharged tomorrow’…
October 4, 2020
James O’Keefe exposes New Hampshire voter fraud…
September 26, 2020
Schiff, Nadler issue jail threats to Trump admin employees…
November 10, 2020
65% of college students are brainwashed…
October 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy