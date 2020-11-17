https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-wayne-county-canvassers-deadlocked-2-2-election-results-not-certified/

UPDATE — Shannon Bream has reported the Wayne Country Board of Canvassers has now unanimously agreed to certify the results after voting 2-2 earlier this evening.

‘Apparently a lot of threats and pressure and they caved in.’

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

Wayne County canvassers deadlocked 2-2, election results NOT certified

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 Tuesday along party lines on whether the county’s Nov. 3 election results should be certified, delaying the conclusion of Michigan’s canvassing process as at least four state and federal lawsuits seek to do the same.

The decision was lauded by Republicans but decried by Democrats. During a public comment session, the vote was described as a targeted attack on majority-Black Detroit.

The decision came after absentee ballot poll books at 70% of Detroit’s 134 absentee counting boards were found to be out of balance without explanation. The mismatches varied anywhere from one to more than four votes.

Full story at Detroit News…

What happens next…

