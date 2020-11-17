https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-wayne-county-canvassers-deadlocked-2-2-election-results-not-certified/

UPDATE — Shannon Bream has reported the Wayne Country Board of Canvassers has now unanimously agreed to certify the results after voting 2-2 earlier this evening.

‘Apparently a lot of threats and pressure and they caved in.’

BREAKING TWIST: Attorney on the ground in MI tells me Wayne County Board of Canvassers has now unanimously agreed to CERTIFY the results and called on SoS to conduct an audit … He says – “Apparently a lot of threats and pressure and they caved in.” More on @FoxNewsNight — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) November 18, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

Wayne County canvassers deadlocked 2-2, election results NOT certified

Mich. Sec. of State @JocelynBenson on Wayne County GOP members refusing to certify election results: “Nothing more than an attempt to misuse these roles to play partisan politics and cause confusion which, again, is kind of the norm that we’ve seen throughout this election.” pic.twitter.com/AYDUQhGjPS — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) November 18, 2020

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 Tuesday along party lines on whether the county’s Nov. 3 election results should be certified, delaying the conclusion of Michigan’s canvassing process as at least four state and federal lawsuits seek to do the same.

The decision was lauded by Republicans but decried by Democrats. During a public comment session, the vote was described as a targeted attack on majority-Black Detroit.

The decision came after absentee ballot poll books at 70% of Detroit’s 134 absentee counting boards were found to be out of balance without explanation. The mismatches varied anywhere from one to more than four votes.

Full story at Detroit News…

Michigan’s Bureau of Elections stands ready to fulfill its duty to complete the canvas for Wayne County, address any clerical errors and improve the quality of the canvass overall. Importantly, this is not an indication that any votes were improperly cast or tabulated. — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 18, 2020

What happens next…

sorry your coup isn’t gonna work 🙁https://t.co/iKaKO7fiRZ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 18, 2020

Fun fact: Nearly 30K eligible Michigan citizens took advantage of their voter-initiated right (enacted in 2018) to register to vote on Nov 3 & cast their ballots the same day. And: ✅ More than half (just over 15K) were under the age of 30. ✅ A third (about 10K) were 18-21. pic.twitter.com/q2xpwkj2ZB — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

