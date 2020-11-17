https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/cal-thomas-everybody-believes-there-was-fraud-going?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Cal Thomas joins David Brody on The Water Cooler to discuss election fraud. Thomas told Brody that for the last four years, “the Democrat party has done everything to undermine and remove” President Trump from office.

There are active lawsuits in a few states pertaining to voter fraud. Georgia is currently a hotspot for issues, with thousands of votes missing for each candidate that are now being found and counted.

Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state’s new voting system for Georgia’s secretary of state’s office, acknowledged the missing votes. “During the hand recount Tuesday, Fayette County uncovered 2,755 votes that were not included in the initial count,” WSB-TV reported. The station cited Sterling saying, “Those ballots were scanned onto a card, but those votes were never uploaded into the initial count. He says there were several backups designed to catch this issue and that it falls to workers who didn’t follow procedure.”

WSB-TV continued on to say that in Fayette County, 1,577 votes were added for Trump, 1,128 for Biden, and the remainder for Jorgensen and other write-ins.

On Monday, Floyd County found 2,600 votes that had gone missed during the initial count on Election Night.

