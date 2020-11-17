https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/17/california-gov-newsom-considers-taking-page-from-saudi-arabias-book-on-coronavirus-restrictions-n281298
About The Author
Related Posts
Rioting has Already Begun in the Streets of Louisville After Announcement of No Charges in Shooting of Breonna Taylor
September 23, 2020
Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell on Rigged Dominion Voting Systems: I’m Going to ‘Release the Kraken,’ ‘Expose Every One of Them’
November 14, 2020
In 2006 George Soros Funded a Project to Elect Progressive Liberals to Secretary of State Offices — Now You Know Why
November 6, 2020
Facebook Bans Letting Voters Know Democrats Put Boys In Girls’ Sports
September 29, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy