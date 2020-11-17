https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/california-lawmakers-head-luxury-resort-maui-lobbyists-despite-covid-restrictions-travel-warnings/

California lawmakers this week headed to a luxury resort in Maui with lobbyists despite Covid restrictions and travel warnings.

Governor Gavin Newsom just issued the most restrictive lock down orders for 94% of the counties in California, but lawmakers are allowed to party in Hawaii.

Californians are not allowed to have weddings or bury loved ones in proper funerals but the lawmakers are allowed to travel to a luxury resort in Maui for a four-day legislative conference.

The names of the lawmakers attending the conference were not released.

Politico reported:

Roughly 100 people from four states converged at the Fairmont Kea Lani for a four-day legislative conference organized by the Independent Voter Project, said the group’s chair and executive director, Dan Howle. The 18th annual event was a third of its regular size, Howle said, but it still drew nearly 20 lawmakers from California, Texas and Washington state. The theme? How to reopen states’ economies amid the public health crisis. Howle said he was not concerned about the public health implications of bringing people from around the country together because of the stringent requirements in Hawaii’s mandatory Safe Travels program. To avoid a lengthy quarantine, visitors must provide proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of arrival. “It really doesn’t matter where you’re coming from as long as you have a negative Covid test before you arrive here,” he said.

So while your child is not allowed to go to school due to Covid, the event in Maui was given “special permission” by the county to host a group larger than 12 people.

