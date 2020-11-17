https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-suing-facebook-fact-checkers-for-defamation-not-going-to-give-up-and-sit-down

Earlier this month, conservative author and commentator Candace Owens announced that she’s connected with big-name lawyers to sue Facebook fact-checkers, who allegedly flag “misinformation.”

“It is time to fact-check the fact-checkers,” Owens said in a video posted to Twitter. “I’m going to put these suckers through discovery and figure out what the relationship is that they have with Facebook.”

Giving an example of the censorship, Owens said one of her “opinions” concerning coronavirus, which was initially shared by a doctor, was “fact-checked” by the platform’s third party arbiters.

“Quite literally a doctor gave his opinion about COVID-19, which I shared, and Facebook issued a strike on my account because they said only information that they agree with about COVID-19 … was acceptable,” she said, as reported by Fox News.

Owens noted that the fact-checking led to her Facebook page being demonetized.

“I decided I was not going to give up and sit down,” she told her supporters, vowing to always use her platform to fight. “The fact-checkers … they are activists for the Left that shut down your speech if they don’t like it.”

The BLEXIT founder launched her own legal website to raise funds for the pricey battle.

“Our freedoms are being stripped away,” the site reads. “The overlords of Big Tech are determining what Americans can and cannot say, share, like, and post. Support our legal efforts today as we fight back against Facebook’s fact-checkers, confronting those who are suppressing free speech, thought, and expression across our great country.”

Facebook back in 2016 launched its third-party fact-checking programs back in 2016 to weed out supposed “disinformation,” though conservatives have time and again highlighted the strongly liberal bend of the fact-checkers.

“The fact-checkers apply ratings to content that range from ‘false,’ ‘altered’ and ‘missing context,’” Fox explains. “When such ratings are applied, Facebook may either reduce its distribution or add labels to notify users about additional reporting elsewhere.”

In one recent egregious case of biased censorship from Big Tech, for example, stories critical of the family of Democratic nominee Joe Biden from The New York Post were granted limited reach on Facebook and outright blocked from being shared or direct messaged on Twitter.

Owens, who is pregnant, announced on Election Day that she has joined The Daily Wire team and is headed to Nashville.

Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing hinted at the conservative’s new position: “Candace is going to make the move with us to Nashville,” he said. “I don’t want to tell people too much what we’re working on … but we are working on a show together; Candace and I have been collaborating behind the scenes.”

Boreing said the show will be taped before a live studio audience in Nashville and set for viewing come the beginning of March.

The show will be “different in kind” than anything that’s happened in conservative new media, Boreing promised.

“I’m so excited. I think the time is now. The energy feels right,” Owens responded, adding that it’s “high time” conservatives become united.

WATCH:

Guess what?! I am OFFICIALLY suing the “Fact-Checkers” who are really just activists. https://t.co/nvLBLZaQEH https://t.co/UGbJzMrMk0 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 6, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

