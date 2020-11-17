https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsmax-trump-tv/2020/11/17/id/997542

Newsmax TV has experienced phenomenal ratings growth over the past year, a trend that gained momentum after a hotly contested election night, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said Tuesday.

He also said Newsmax might be a good home for a weekly Trump show, should President Donald Trump ultimately concede the race to Joe Biden and move on to life beyond the Nov. 3 contest.

“People say to me, well, you’re going to be Trump TV or the president wants to buy you, or this and that,” Ruddy told “Spicer & Co.” hosts Sean Spicer and Lindsay Keith. “No. I’ve known this man for almost 20 years. He is a major force in politics and media. He will remain a major force.”

While he believes a “Trump TV” channel would have considerable success, Ruddy noted that Newsmax is a news organization and would not become a personality-driven network.

“We would love to have the president involved as a commentator and have a weekly show,” Ruddy said.

Ruddy added that Trump is an “omnivore” when it comes to media – he likes being active in all media and would be unlikely to tether himself to one media outlet.

“He loves all media. And I think that will be his real power when he starts on all these different platforms,” Ruddy said.

Ruddy doesn’t see Trump aligning with Fox News, which has lost viewers in droves over its coverage of Trump and the election, including what many say was a highly premature call of the Arizona race in favor of Biden and a hesitation to call Florida for Trump.

Newsmax was the first news organization to call Florida on election night.

“It was sign that maybe something was wrong at Fox,” Ruddy said. “It was a culmination of a lot of reporting at Fox News — very negative for the president.

“And he had spoken to me many times that he was very unhappy with the Fox News coverage. And Newsmax, I think, has been very fair to the president.”

As Fox’s ratings have fallen, Newsmax’s have risen.

With Newsmax available not only on cable and satellite, but also free on YouTube and multiple apps and OTC options, Ruddy predicted Newsmax’s combined viewership of cable and OTT will help his channel overtake Fox News’ within the next six months.

