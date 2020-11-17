https://hannity.com/media-room/collusion-whistleblower-says-facebook-google-twitter-work-together-on-what-content-to-censor/

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.05.19

Google abruptly caved to left-wing pressure on social media and other liberal activists this week; announcing their plans to ditch an advisory board that included the president of the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation.

“Google’s decision to drop their AI advisory board entirely in response to left-wing critics within the company was met with applause from staff at an all-hands meeting Thursday,” reports the Daily Caller.

In case you ever wonder what Google and their employees think of you:

Applause At Google’s All-Hands Meeting As Company Drops Heritage Foundation President https://t.co/ixFh0RXfpc via @dailycaller — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) April 5, 2019

“Internal emails from within the company, first published by the Daily Caller, show staffers in revolt over the addition of Kay Coles James, president of the Heritage Foundation, to the advisory board,” adds the article.

“We didn’t get it right,” said the Head of Responsible Innovation at the technological giant.

