ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA: Employees Erupt with ‘Applause’ After Google Ditches Heritage Foundation Leader
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.05.19
Google abruptly caved to left-wing pressure on social media and other liberal activists this week; announcing their plans to ditch an advisory board that included the president of the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation.
“Google’s decision to drop their AI advisory board entirely in response to left-wing critics within the company was met with applause from staff at an all-hands meeting Thursday,” reports the Daily Caller.
In case you ever wonder what Google and their employees think of you:
“Internal emails from within the company, first published by the Daily Caller, show staffers in revolt over the addition of Kay Coles James, president of the Heritage Foundation, to the advisory board,” adds the article.
“We didn’t get it right,” said the Head of Responsible Innovation at the technological giant.
ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook Introducing ‘TRUSTWORTHINESS RATING’ for All Users
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.21.18
Social media giant Facebook is quietly introduced new technology that assigns its users a “trustworthiness score” between zero and one; ranking people who appear to be malicious actors as a method of cracking down on “fake news.”
According to the Washington Post, Facebook has been working on the software for more than a year in a prolonged campaign to remove individuals seeking to “game tech systems” for negative purposes.
“The previously unreported ratings system, which Facebook has developed over the last year, shows that the fight against the gaming of tech systems has evolved to include measuring the credibility of users to help identify malicious actors,” writes the Post.
The developers behind the project aren’t disclosing what factors will influence a user’s rating; adding the score will not be an “absolute indicator” and may fluctuate over time.
“The score is one measurement among thousands of new behavioral clues that Facebook now takes into account as it seeks to understand risk. Facebook is also monitoring which users have a propensity to flag content published by others as problematic, and which publishers are considered trustworthy by user,” adds the article.
