https://redstate.com/stu-in-sd/2020/11/17/combat-veterans-for-congress-pac-the-consent-of-the-governed-n280766
About The Author
Related Posts
Stuck in the Middle With MO – COVID and the Show-Me State
September 17, 2020
Attorney General Barr May Be Whitewashing Report
April 15, 2019
Here’s What Some of Those ‘Peaceful’ Portland Protester ‘Moms’ Have Been Doing the Last Two Days
August 6, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy