There’s a saying that goes, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize”.

This statement has never been more true than it is today.

Throughout history, this has been a reality for many people. Even today, look at North Korea. You’re not allowed to say anything negative about Kim Jong Un, otherwise, you’ll be sent to a concentration camp or you’ll be executed.

Here in America, liberals claim that President Trump is a tyrant, but if he were truly a tyrant, do you really think that he’d allow millions of Americans to criticize him the way that they do?

President Trump is criticized more than any man in America, yet he doesn’t do anything to try and silence them or harm them. Therefore, he’s not the one who rules over them.

Now, let’s look at who we’re really not allowed to criticize. It’s those with a leftist ideology and specifically, transgender individuals.

There was a book that has been recently published in which is critical of the transgender agenda and how much harm it’s actually doing to society called, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” written by Wall Street Journal writer Abigail Shrier.

After the publication and release of the book, Target pulled it from the shelf, but later decided to reverse course after it became the #1 selling book on Amazon for multiple categories and is just outside of the top 100 books on all of Amazon.

One reader who left a review on the book described it as following,

This is an incredibly compassionate and thorough book looking, mainly, at the vast increase in young girls identifying as transgender (and often later detransitioning).

I felt compelled to read this after several women I know who have detransitioned said that it tackled what they had been through sympathetically and with honesty.

For anyone unaware of the current landscape around gender, particularly for adolescents, this is both timely and eye-opening.

For those of us who have been studying these issues for years and are aware of many of the facts laid out here, it’s nonetheless an important read, especially hearing the stories of young people and understanding what a little of what it is like to be an adolescent in the internet age (terrifying, it seems).

There are a lot of one star reviews for this. That isn’t, I believe, because this is a bad book or because it is mistaken. I think it’s getting a lot of negativity because the truth feels dangerous to people who would have you believe that hardly anyone detransitioners and that being trans is nothing to do with a medical condition and everything to do with identity.

However, it’s getting a lot of hate from the left because it challenges their status quo. In fact, an English professor at UC Berkeley is actually calling for people to steal the book so they can burn it.

Professor Grace Lavery tweeted, “Since some ppl have misunderstood my tone, and censorship is an important matter and as a public educator I have a duty to be precise, let me clarify: I do NOT advocate defacing library books. I DO encourage followers to steal Abigail Shrier’s book and burn it on a pyre.”

Since some ppl have misunderstood my tone, and censorship is an important matter and as a public educator I have a duty to be precise, let me clarify: 🚫 I do NOT advocate defacing library books. ✅ I DO encourage followers to steal Abigail Shrier’s book and burn it on a pyre. — Grace Lavery 🐬 (@graceelavery) November 14, 2020

Then she added, “Plz make sure you use a safe pyre, and that you have an extinguisher to hand,” she continued. “Be safe, when you are burning books. Remember: all you’re doing is removing a commodity from circulation—much as one might destroy a contaminated crop, or take action if a distributor failed to do so.”

She later tried to cover his tracks by saying he was joking, but no one believe this from the left anymore. They’re sorry that they got caught saying something they shouldn’t have so they try and just play it off as a joke when that’s not the case at all.

well, I’m joking. BUT i do think the sort of moral panic that book burning elicits, despite never happening, is weird. i don’t think books are a special type of commodity — Grace Lavery 🐬 (@graceelavery) November 14, 2020

