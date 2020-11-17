https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/task-force-pandemic-covid-19-spread/2020/11/17/id/997495

The White House coronavirus task force is increasingly concerned the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen “without evidence of improvement,” CNN reports.

“There is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration,” reads a set of weekly reports dated Nov. 15, which were obtained by CNN and reported on by the news network Tuesday. “Current mitigation efforts are inadequate and must be increased to flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies.”

The reports note, while Europe is also experiencing “a fall surge similar to the USA,” the continent is “showing early signs of improvement,” due to widespread mask orders and “significant restrictions on gathering size.”

The task force also specifies, several states have experienced highly alarming surges in case numbers. Notably, the situation in New Mexico “is now threatening the health system,” prompting the task force to urge “significant behavioral change” in the state; and the spike in case numbers in Wyoming is “deeply concerning,” calling for “more intensive restrictions,” including “a statewide recommendation for facial covering.”

The reports also warn the “upcoming holidays can amplify transmission considerably,” especially in regards to college students returning home from campus.

“On university campuses, students are letting their guards down with Thanksgiving break less than a week away,” the task force said. “Message to students to continue their mitigation actions on and off campus to protect others and themselves. If they are going home, they should follow CDC holiday guidelines for protective behaviors.”

