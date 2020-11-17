https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cuomo-says-vaccines-are-result-presidents-ego-and-financial-incentives?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the speed with which several coronavirus vaccines are now being delivered is the result of financial incentives and President Trump’s ego – not science or good government.

“Why is it moving so fast? Two reasons: money and ego.The first drug company that has the vaccine, that is big money,” the Democratic governor, who has since the start of the pandemic has criticized the president’s effort, said Tuesday.

“You didn’t need Trump to tell the vaccine companies you should develop a vaccine. He had nothing to do with it. Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, they all know this is billions of dollars, whoever gets to the market first. So it’s in their economic interest to push this fast,” Cuomo continued on the New York radio show “Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning.”

Pfizer and Moderna are reporting that they have developed vaccines with efficacy rates close to 95% that will finish their Phase 3 trial periods shortly and be ready to go to market by the end of the year.

“President, it’s ego. On the way out the door he wants to be able to say, ‘I solved COVID because I discovered a vaccine.’ Nah, it’s all BS. He didn’t do anything,” Cuomo also said.

As part of the ongoing feud, the third-term governor recently said he would sue the federal government over its distribution plan of a vaccine, alleging that the plan developed by Trump’s administration discriminates against minorities and lower-income communities.

The White House has said that the vaccine will be distributed to those in need, once it is available.

“The recent announcements by Pfizer and Moderna regarding their incredibly promising and impressive efficacy data further demonstrate that the Warp Speed program is rapidly advancing on a trajectory of success to the benefit of millions of at-risk Americans,” said White House spokesperson Michael Bars.

