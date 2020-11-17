https://www.dailywire.com/news/daily-wires-michael-knowles-hosts-rush-limbaugh-show-slams-democrat-blacklisting-of-trump-supporters

Michael Knowles, host of “The Michael Knowles Show” on The Daily Wire, bashed leftists calling for shaming supporters of President Trump for standing by the president while court battles continue over the election.

Knowles filled in for conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Friday. Knowles started off the program by calling out handful of well-known figures for making perceived threats to Trump’s supporters.

“You know the list. If you haven’t heard about the list, you will soon find out about the list when you find yourself on it. That is the list that Democrats are putting together of all of their political enemies who supported President Trump,” Knowles began. “And make no mistake, this is happening right now. You might be saying, ‘Michael, you sound like some crazy conspiracy theorist. Michael, you sound like you have a tinfoil hat on.’ I’m not, I actually sound like a guy who is reading the Twitter feed of [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)], and reading the Twitter feed of CNN’s Jake Tapper, and reading the Twitter feed of the Trump Accountability Project.”

“How scary does that sound? We’ve been hearing a lot of talk recently about how we need to come together, we need to unify, we need harmony, we need healing,” he continued. “By the way, we also need to concede a presidential election before the legal process plays out; that’s the undercurrent to all this. They say, ‘look, we just want to come together and have healing’ and yet, when you listen to what they’re saying, I don’t think healing is what the left wants. Definitely not for you and me, in case you missed it.”

On Nov. 6, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out that the names of “Trump sycophants” should be recorded so they can be held accountable for their “complicity.” Three days later, Tapper posted on Twitter that “future employers” may take note of those who are obstructing a “peaceful transfer of power.”

“What [Tapper] is saying is, if you continue to support President Donald Trump, we’re going to ruin your life. We’re going to ruin your livelihood. We are going to kick you out of your job. We’re going to make sure you never get a job again,” Knowles said.

Knowles asserted that Trump supporters should not allow themselves to be bullied “into submission” by threats over the election when the process playing out in the courts is part of the normal legal process for deciding a contested election.

“I truly sympathize that some Democrats right now want to rush through the legal process and not have any recounts and not have any examinations of irregularities that went on in Pennsylvania and in Arizona and in Georgia and in Wisconsin and I totally have sympathy for that,” Knowles said. “But we do have a legal process in this country for selecting presidents and we are not going to let leftist journalists on cable news bully us into submission. Bully us into giving up before that process plays out.”

