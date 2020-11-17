https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/deep-state-pentagon-officials-willing-meet-joe-biden-despite-election-fraud-continued-lawsuits/

Power is everything.

These deep state officials are truly the worst.

Deep State Pentagon officials signaled they are willing to meet informally with Joe Biden’s team as election fraud and lawsuits continue.

Mediaite reported:

Pentagon officials are reportedly willing to meet with members of Joe Biden’s transition team informally if a standoff over the White House transition continues into December. “January is too late,” one official told The Wall Street Journal in a report published Tuesday. It isn’t clear how many officials would be involved with that effort, or the extent to which the mutiny against President Donald Trump extends to the department’s leadership. The president last week appointed Christopher Miller to replace fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, with whom Trump disagreed on a range of issues, including the withdrawal of troops from the Middle East, which the administration reportedly plans to do by Jan. 15. The General Services Administration, meanwhile, has refused to declare Biden the winner of the presidential election, mostly preventing federal agencies from working with Biden’s transition team, and preventing his team from claiming $9.9 million in federal funding to assist with related activities.

