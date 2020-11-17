https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/democrat-senator-dianne-feinstein-caught-without-face-mask-video/

87-year-old Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA) on Tuesday was caught once again without a face mask on.

Feinstein just a few days ago warned Americans about a dark winter: “The rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths are a clear warning of what awaits us this winter if we don’t take precautions.”

Today the Democrat hypocrite was spotted without a face mask on.

WATCH:

TRENDING: WE CAUGHT THEM! Part 5: In Competitive States, Once Biden Gained the Lead with MASSIVE Vote Dumps, The Remainder of Votes All Possessed Same Biden to Trump Vote Ratio — THIS IS INCONCEIVABLE!

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), without a mask, walks through the corridor before today’s Facebook/Twitter CEO hearing. pic.twitter.com/lYTVMEa3Dw — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020

Recall Feinstein was spotted in a DC airport sans mask in September.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusively obtained the photos of Feinstein waltzing through a private terminal at Dulles airport without a mask on her face.

Over the summer Feinstein called for a mandatory airport mask mandate because Covid is so dangerous but here she is today walking through the corridor without a mask on.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

