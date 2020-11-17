https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/democrat-wayne-county-board-member-canvassers-threatened-two-republican-members-refused-certify-ballots-video/

As reported earlier, the two Republicans on the four member Board of Canvassers for Wayne County, Michigan reversed course Tuesday night, voting to certify the county’s election results after initially refusing to do so due to irregularities in polling books, mainly in the city of Detroit.

The four member board comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans earlier deadlocked at 2-2.

However after listening to residents’ concerns during the virtual public meeting and getting threats online, the Republicans voted to certify the vote but asked Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to audit certain precincts with problems.

William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, the two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers weren’t just threatened by random trolls online.

Ned Staebler, the far left Democrat on the board of canvassers threatened Hartmann and Palmer during an online conference call.

Staebler, a radical Marxist accused the two Republicans of being “racist.”

WATCH:

Just how radical is Ned Staebler?

He supports Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorists.

Staebler also promotes violence against Trump supporters.

