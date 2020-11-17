https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/democrat-wayne-county-board-member-canvassers-threatened-two-republican-members-refused-certify-ballots-video/

As reported earlier, the two Republicans on the four member Board of Canvassers for Wayne County, Michigan reversed course Tuesday night, voting to certify the county’s election results after initially refusing to do so due to irregularities in polling books, mainly in the city of Detroit.

The four member board comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans earlier deadlocked at 2-2.

However after listening to residents’ concerns during the virtual public meeting and getting threats online, the Republicans voted to certify the vote but asked Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to audit certain precincts with problems.

William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, the two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers weren’t just threatened by random trolls online.

Ned Staebler, the far left Democrat on the board of canvassers threatened Hartmann and Palmer during an online conference call.

Staebler, a radical Marxist accused the two Republicans of being “racist.”

WATCH:

Watch @NedStaebler a Wayne County Board Member of Canvassers rip apart @HartmannDude and @monicaspalmer the two members that refused to certify the ballots for the county pic.twitter.com/dKeid3fr6y — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 18, 2020

Just how radical is Ned Staebler?

He supports Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorists.

Staebler also promotes violence against Trump supporters.

Many disturbing and deeply bigoted tweets found on @NedStaebler’s deranged twitter account He is a county official responsible for certifying elections in Michigan, who promotes violence against Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/QXeQpD3p1C — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 18, 2020

Here is MI Democrat official @NedStaebler liking a comment about killing Kevin Sorbo pic.twitter.com/Tm83VSsPX4 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 18, 2020

On the day after the Antifa attacks in DC on women and children, Michigan Democrat official @NedStaebler supported a tweet praising violence against political opponents pic.twitter.com/6nX32VjGr0 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 18, 2020

