A New Jersey Democrat is calling for the Justice Department to investigate the entire Trump administration upon President-elect Joe BidenJoe Biden46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn’t fire top cybersecurity official MORE‘s inauguration in January.

In a fiery statement Tuesday, Rep. Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellDemocratic lawmaker calls for DOJ investigation of entire Trump administration Biden’s gain is Democratic baseball’s loss with Cedric Richmond On The Money: House Democrats to renew effort to obtain Trump’s tax returns | How Biden might use executive power to advance economic agenda MORE (D-N.J.) called for President Trump Donald John Trump46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn’t fire top cybersecurity official MORE and other top members of his administration to be “tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution,” adding that the president himself had engaged in “treason.”

“[The president] has attacked our elections and sought to throttle democracy,” Pascrell said. “He was rightly impeached by the House of Representatives. He has engaged in treachery, in treason. He has all but given up on governing and protecting our nation and if he had a shred of dignity he would resign today.”

“Failure to hold financial and political wrongdoing accountable in the past has invited greater malfeasance by bad actors. A repeat of those failures in 2021 further emboldens criminality by our national leaders and continues America down the path of lawlessness and authoritarianism. There must be accountability,” he continued.

Pascrell’s statement was one of the strongest in favor of Democratic-led investigations into former members of Trump administration upon Biden’s assumption of the presidency. Democrats have alleged for years that top members of Trump’s inner circle, as well as the president himself, have used their positions in the administration for their own personal gain while committing abuses of power.

Trump himself is the subject of numerous allegations of violations of the Emoluments Clause regarding his personal businesses, at which he has stayed numerous times during his presidency while also seeing some, particularly his Washington, D.C. hotel, frequented by GOP-leaning groups.

Scott Pruitt Edward (Scott) Scott PruittDemocratic lawmaker calls for DOJ investigation of entire Trump administration OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump races clock on remaining environmental rollbacks | New Interior order undermines conservation bill Trump campaigned on, critics say | Trump administration to further advance lease sales at Arctic refuge: report Trump races clock on remaining environmental rollbacks MORE, Trump’s former Environmental Protection Agency administrator, also resigned under a cloud of ethics scandals in 2018.

