After spending 20 years claiming that Al Gore won in 2000, four years claiming that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, and two years claiming that Stacey Abrams is the actual governor of Georgia, leftist media continued to reject basic reality when they unanimously declared that Joe Biden, on his third attempt, is now president-elect of the United States.

The facts that the Trump campaign is actively challenging some results, and that recounts are scheduled to occur, or that the media are not endowed with the ultimate authority to erase electoral procedure with their enthusiastic projections, to them are irrelevant details.

On the back of this media-endorsed “victory,” Biden took to the stage and delivered what the left are describing as a “call for unity.”

On the surface, for an outside listener, this sounds like a wonderful call to come together as Americans. “To listen to one another. To hear each other again, and respect and care for one another.”

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate and likely replacement, also referred to unity in her speech, describing “Joe” as a “healer, a uniter, a tested and steady hand,” as well as “a man with a big heart, who loves with abandon.”

Nonsense. If we had a class of journalists who were anything other than partisan activists working as a propaganda wing for the Democratic Party, this would be torn apart as the shameless B.S. that it is. However, the media will instead nod, applaud, and even shed a tear as Biden and Harris claim to be as a beacon of hope and unity.

However, those of us who were born before Nov. 3 may find this sudden call for “unity” to be somewhere between galling and obscene when we look at the “harsh rhetoric” Biden, Harris, and the legacy media sweep under the rug when it is politically convenient.

Biden, the man who said “we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies,” is also the same man who compared Donald Trump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels just weeks ago. He is the same man who told black Americans that they “ain’t black” if they do not vote for him. He is the same man who has referred to Trump and his supporters as “clowns” and “chumps,” and has routinely threatened people with violence in response to difficult questions.

Harris implied that Biden was a racist—and then endorsed him. She implied that Biden was a rapist—and then endorsed him. She told Jacob Blake, a man who allegedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend and was shot by police after resisting arrest and attempting to access a deadly weapon, that she was “proud of him.”

Democratic Party leaders have long argued that anyone who supports Trump is a racist, sexist, misogynistic bigot who is in favor of both white supremacy and sexual assault. The Democratic Party’s last presidential candidate referred to conservatives as a “basket of deplorables.” Several Democrats are promoting a “Trump Accountability Project” to maintain a list of those connected with the Trump administration to single them out for public harassment and denial of paid employment.

If you believe that Biden and the Democratic Party actually want unity, you’re a fool. The only kind of unity they want is where we bend the knee. They don’t want unity, they want submission.

If they think they can spend four years calling me a sexist, a bigot, a Nazi, and get away with it, they’ve got a surprise coming. Don’t forget what they did to you, because the moment their power is threatened, they’ll do it again.

