According to Sidney Powell on “Sunday Morning Futures,” the CIA may have used Dominion for its own benefit. Powell alleged the CIA must have known Dominion had serious flaws but did nothing about it.

Sidney Powell alleged, “It’s really an insidious corrupt system and I can’t tell you how livid I am at our government.” She went on to accuse The CIA of making her wonder, “if the CIA has used it for its own benefit in different places.” Powell also said Director Gina Haspel “should be fired immediately.”

Dominion voting system software was used in a number of states including key battleground states. Powell claimed CIA director Haspel had not heeded warnings about the software.

