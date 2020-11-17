https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/obamas-censorship-dog-whistle/

Posted by Kane on November 17, 2020 1:03 am

Obama Calls for More Big Tech ‘Fact-Checking’ in Wake of Trump Getting 71M Votes

“We are going to have to work with the media and big tech companies to find ways to inform the public better about the issues and bolster the standards that ensure we can separate truth from fiction.”

Daily Mail has a smug piece

Full transcript at 60 Minutes

