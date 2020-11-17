“This democracy doesn’t work if we don’t have an informed citizenry. [It] doesn’t work if we don’t have responsible elected officials… who are willing to call the president when he’s not doing something right, call him on it,” says former President Obama. https://t.co/PBGwBymHbR pic.twitter.com/Cx1qqK0mzK

BIG TECH CENSORSHIP ALERT

Obama Calls for More Big Tech ‘Fact-Checking’ in Wake of Trump Getting 71M Votes

“We are going to have to work with the media and big tech companies to find ways to inform the public better about the issues and bolster the standards that ensure we can separate truth from fiction.”

This should concern and scare every American

