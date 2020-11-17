https://www.theepochtimes.com/dominion-confirms-clinton-foundation-donation-pelosi-staffer-link_3582450.html

Dominion Voting Systems has refuted claims about being biased towards Democratic officials during the Nov. 3 election, including allegations about a raid on a server in Germany as well as ties to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) However, it did note that it made a foundation to the Bill- and Hillary Clinton-operated Clinton Foundation and acknowledged a former staffer of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was hired as a lobbyist.

In a lengthy statement last week, the Colorado-based voting systems provider first refuted that it has no ties to Smartmatic, another voting software maker, but it did note that the two firms worked together in the Philippines and said it bought some assets from Smartmatic-linked Sequoia about 10 years ago, but it said that the two companies had legal disputes. Some Trump campaign officials made claims that Smartmatic had links to Dominion in recent interviews.

Dominion has been at the center of controversy since Election Day after Antrim County, Michigan, showed Joe Biden beating President Donald Trump before it was reversed, although county officials said it was because the county clerk didn’t update software.

The firm confirmed that it made a donation during a Clinton Global Initiative meeting in 2014, but it asserted that it has “no company ownership relationships with any member of the Pelosi family, the Feinstein family, or the Clinton Global Initiative, Smartmatic, Scytl, or any ties to Venezuela.”

It noted that former Pelosi Chief of Staff Nadeam Elshami “is part of a lobbying team representing Dominion, according to public disclosures,” adding that the team “includes Brian Wild, who counts Republicans such as former House Speaker John Boehner and former Vice President Dick Cheney among his past bosses.”

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, over the weekend, alleged that Smartmatic and Dominion were used to bolster Biden over Trump.

“We’re getting ready to overturn election results in multiple states,” Powell said on Fox Business, adding that she has enough evidence of election fraud to launch a widespread criminal investigation. “I don’t make comments without having the evidence to back it up.”

“They can stick a thumb drive in the [voting] machine, they can upload software to it even from the Internet … from Germany or Venezuela even,” Powell said, adding that operations “can watch votes in real-time” and “can shift votes in real-time,” or alleged bad actors can “remote access anything.”

“We’ve identified mathematically the exact algorithm they’ve used—and planned to use from the beginning” that allegedly switched votes to Biden, Powell said.

Dominion has not responded to a request for comment about Powell’s claims.

Dominion again asserted that claims of voter fraud are “conspiracies” and are “100 percent false.” The firm cited a statement made recently by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which called the 2020 election the “most secure in American history.”

Meanwhile, Smartmatic, in a statement, said last week that it has no ties with Dominion.

A contractor for Dominion said in an affidavit last week that she witnessed fraudulent actions at the TCF Center in Detroit.

Melissa Carone said she saw workers count some ballots four or five times, and noticed that one of the counters had even counted a batch of ballots eight times. “I confronted my manager, Nick Ikonornakis, saying how big of a problem this was,” Carone said. “Nick told me he didn’t want to hear that we have a big problem. He told me we are here to do assist with IT work, not to run their election.”

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

